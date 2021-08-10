Officials from St. Kitts & Nevis Bureau of Standards are special guests on Working For You on Wednesday, August 11

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2021 (SKNIS): Officials from St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The special guests will be Stuart Laplace, Director of St. Kitts & Nevis Bureau of Standards and Jermine Mike, Head of Standards at St. Kitts & Nevis Bureau of Standards.

The discussion will focus on the value of improving the national quality infrastructure, the functions of the Bureau, labelling of goods, inspection of imported goods, test and inspection of quality, and the prohibition of production, sale, export of deficient goods among other related matters.

