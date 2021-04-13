Officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs are special guests on Working For You on Wednesday, April 14

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2021 (SKNIS): Officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The special guests will be Devin Richardson, Project officer; Nakesha McDowell, Consumer Affairs Complaint Officer; and Trista Wattley-Stennett, Senior Consumer Affairs Officer.

The discussion will focus on highlights of the Week of Activities, which was held for this year’s World Consumer Day on March 15; the rights and responsibilities of the consumer, addressing complaints of consumers and the Consumers Act, among other related matters.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.