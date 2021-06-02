Officials from the Ministry of Tourism are special guests on Working For You on Wednesday, June 2

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 2, 2021 (SKNIS): Officials from the Ministry of Tourism will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, June 02, 2021.

The special guests will be Allister Williams, Executive Director; Kenney Manning, Sustainable Tourism Coordinator; and Tessa Perkins, Country Coordinator.

The discussion will focus on the purpose of sustainable tourism, especially in relation to COVID-19 recovery and what the Ministry of Tourism is doing to promote sustainable tourism. Restaurant Week will also be highlighted, and the latest updates with respect to the Sustainable Destination Council will be expounded upon among other pertinent matters.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/

and the SKNIS Youtube channel.