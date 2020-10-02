Officials planning innovative events for Sugar Mas

By SKNIS,

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Sugar Mas events for 2020 will have a different feel and formula of the rich cultural expressions traditionally associated with the annual activities. Against this backdrop, officials of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) are planning innovative events.

“Our national carnival was established with the aim of highlighting our arts, music and folklore and in so doing unite our people. As such, the committee, along with its partners intends to create virtual events that are new and creative, as well as scaled back activities for the end of year celebration,” said Minister of Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell, during a statement for Sugar Mas 49. “This new virtual format will allow the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee to showcase our unique carnival product to our citizens and residents and a more diverse and wide-ranging global audience.”

Minister Powell indicated that the health and safety of citizens and residents take precedence. It is with this in mind why the SKNNCC with the approval of Cabinet decided to cancel traditional events for this year’s Carnival. These include all pageants, J’ouvert, Grand Parade and Last Lap celebrations – all of which attract mass gatherings.

The Calendar of Events for Sugar Mas 49 will be released shortly, said Minister Powell.

“This will showcase unique elements of our culture and will include aspects of Christmas festivities,” he said. “We look forward to presenting Sugar Mas 49 in its new format to Carnival lovers locally, regionally and internationally in a way in which it has never been done before and God’s willing, celebrate our 50th in grand style in 2021.”

All decisions were informed, following consultations with key stakeholders. Minister Powell placed on record the SKNNCC’s strong support for the COVID-19 National Task Force, the police and healthcare workers “who have established protocols to protect our citizens and residents from COVID-19, working diligently to ensure that the Federation remains safe.”

The minister noted that the SKNNCC appreciates the understanding of all Carnival stakeholders, revelers and the general public.