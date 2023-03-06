Olympic Committee recognizes women

The Women in Sport Commission of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic

Committee/Commonwealth Games Association convened an Awards Ceremony to recognize

outstanding Female Coaches as part of its activities to commemorate International Women’s Day

which will be observed on March 8, 2023. This Awards Ceremony took place at the newly

renovated SKNOC/CGA Headquarters at #18 Taylor’s Range.

The Awardees were celebrated and encouraged by the inspiring remarks from an elite team of

Sport leaders including our Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd,

G.C.M.G., J.P; SKNOC President, Mr. Alphonso Bridgewater, C.S.M., O.B.E.; SKNOC Acting

President, Mr Dennis Knight, Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Sports Council, Mr

Glenn Quinlan; and Grassroots and Community Sports Organizer, Mrs Ermelin Duggins. The

Ceremony was chaired by the Chairperson of the SKNOC Women in Sport Commission, Mrs

Jennifer Nero.

SKNOC Executive Members, Mr Leroy Greene and Mr Lester Hanley were present to support

the coaches and to actively facilitate the proceedings.

The coaches were involved in an inspiring interactive session with Sports journalist, Mr Shawn

Seabrookes, when they were asked to share their response to the question “Why do you coach?”

Their impromptu responses were absolutely touching and reconfirmed why they were the chosen

ones for the meritorious awards. Their responses will be shared on social media within the next

few days.

A total of twenty (20) female coaches were recognized and celebrated. Nineteen (19) of the

awardees were selected by their respective Member Federations or Sports Associations for their

outstanding coaching stewardship. The twentieth award went to Her Excellency Dame Marcella

Liburd, a former National Coach, for her decades of outstanding coaching services in Netball.

Each coach was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and presented with a special token commemorating their coaching accomplishments.

PRESIDENT: Alphonso E. Bridgewater

VICE PRESIDENT:

Dennis Knight

SECRETARY GENERAL:

Glenville Jeffers

TREASURER:

Glenn Quinlan

ASSISTANT SECRETARY GENERAL:

Leroy Greene

The Ceremony came to a befitting close with the Awardees, Presenters and Members of the

Women in Sport Commission locked arms in solidarity while singing the hymn “Bind us

together Lord”, amplifying the call for inclusion and acknowledging that “The things that bind us

together are far greater than our differences”.

SKNOC President Bridgewater congratulated the coaches, thanked all the presenters for coming

forward to support and inspire with their considered remarks, and to encourage the SKNOC

Women in Sport Commission (WSC) to continue their relentless efforts to encourage everyone

to # ChooseToChallenge, to # StopTheBias and to # EmbraceEquity.

Happy International Women’s Day 2023.