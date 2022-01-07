Omicron sweeping across St. Kitts & Nevis

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre,7th January, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-The past three weeks have not been good to the people of St. Kitts & Nevis, with the continued spread of the more contagious Omicron variant, sweeping across communities in the country.

The trail has not left anyone untouched. Almost 1,000 cases have already been recorded in the first week of the New Year.

School children, the elderly, the fit and healthy, the unvaxxed, and the vaxxed, have all been painted with the wide strokes of this new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in November, and arrived in St. Kitts & Nevis in December, 2021.

On Thursday, 6th January, 2022, some 238 cases were confirmed. The day before, on Wednesday, 5th, that number was 177, Tuesday, it was 156 cases. The new year began with a case count of 150.

As of Thursday, the Active cases stood at 930, with that figure expected to continue rising.

This means that since March in 2020, when the first case was confirmed, St. Kitts & Nevis has now recorded 3,904 cases. Broken down per island, Nevis has had 607, while St. Kitts, 3,297.

The month of January alone has seen 861 new cases across the two islands.

The good news is that most patients are recovering and going on to resume normal daily activities.

To date, 2,946 of the 3,904 persons have recovered, ( a variance of 958, but 930 are the Active cases). The balance, 28, has been accounted for in the deaths recorded.

The new rise, or fourth wave, is affecting certain sectors, including banks, government offices, private businesses, and schools, which will reopen on Monday, 10th January, but not for all students.

Others students will be back on a shift system.

The Ministry of Education has assured the public and parents, in a recent statement, that it is ready for the re-start of in-class instructions, but will be guided by the science and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry is also urging parents to get their children attending high schools, between the ages 12-17, vaccinated without further delay to help lessen the severity of any potential ailment.

Citizens generally are again advised to continue using the non-pharmaceutical measures of wearing masks, washing or sanitizing hands, and social distancing, but more importantly, avoiding large gatherings.

In addition, in recent days, the Ministry of Health has been hosting free testing clinics, with hundreds lining up to know their status. These have been held at various clinics in the country. many have had positive results, thus the rise in numbers.