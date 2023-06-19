One person shot in Gingerland

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 19th June, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-One man was shot and injured in Nevis on Sunday, 18th June, 2023, according to a release from the police.

Police say they are currently investigating the incident that left Terito Browne of Rawlins Village, Gingerland, nursing a gunshot wound to the arm.

It is reported that the shooting occurred between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM.

Mr. Browne reported to Police that upon arriving at his home, he was accosted by masked and armed assailants who attempted to shoot him.

However, it was revealed that due to the malfunctioning of the assailant’s weapon, Browne was able to escape with his life.

The assailants fired several shots in his direction, hitting him in the arm.

Browne was treated at the Alexandra Hospital.