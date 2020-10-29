Opening of borders is signal moment for country says Tourism Minister

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 29th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts & Nevis, Lindsay Grant, is cautioning residents of his two island nation that the opening of the borders and the re-start of international commercial flights, especially from the United States, will be a testing experience, in light of the continued fight against the Coronavirus.

The Minister holds the view that October 31st, will be a signal day for the country, because the border operations will be heavily tested, as officials enter a new phase of managing COVID-19, as large numbers of passengers begin arriving after a seven month suspension of scheduled flights.

Grant said that given the ongoing campaign to sensitize and encourage citizens to follow the health protocols to protect against the virus, through social and physical distancing and the washing of hands, the country by now, should be better prepared to manage the potential challenges and risks that come with the opening of the borders.

“However, I must stress that come Saturday, (31st October, 2020), we will be in an entirely different space and so our positions will be very well tested,” said the Tourism Minister.

He however, said that he was confident that given all the warnings and shared protocols, Kittitians and Nevisians would do their part to stay safe.

“As a destination, we have to differentiate ourselves from others. We have to ensure that our safety protocols are satisfied because if we don’t then we put ourselves in a position of contamination,” he added.

Ahead of the reopening, the country’s main gateway, the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, has undergone a program of retrofitting to welcome visitors and returning nationals, in a new and safer environment with new facilities being added, to undertake health screenings, isolation and social distancing.

The arrival area has seen the addition of an external welcome center, or holding area, while floor markers have been installed for physical distancing and sneeze guards placed throughout the terminal, and testing booths installed.

Main Photo: The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports encouraged taxi and tour operators to get the travel approved seal as this is necessary to operate tourism-based services when the borders reopen on October 31, 2020.

