Opening Statement Prime Minister’s Press Conference Monday 17th October 2022

PM Dr. Terrence Drew, St. Kitts & Nevis

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to the first Prime Minister’s Press Conference. I am pleased to be joined here by the members of the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis; hardworking and committed men and women who continue to give of themselves to the betterment of this Federation.



I also extend gratitude to the representatives of the various media houses present today, and the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis viewing online and listening via radio.

We are here to update on our progress, address matters of concern and provide assurance that this government and your ministers are working on the New Day and the Better Way we promised just two months ago.

We are committed to our pledges to serve you with sincerity, integrity, and transparency, and have made significant strides on your behalf for the benefit of all. We have been working diligently to implement several key initiatives prioritized during our 2022 election campaign. Rest assured that this administration will make St. Kitts and Nevis number one again!

As your Prime Minister, I am cognizant of the numerous questions and inquiries into the approach we have taken regarding the transition process, but I assure you, we have taken your concerns into consideration. This administration is one that is prudent and guided by law and order, and our purpose is to serve the nation as a whole. We are not going to be reckless in our approach!



We are being intentional, and have chosen to take methodological measures to ensure that appropriate considerations are being made and that we follow procedures that align with the Civil Service Code of Conduct. We are making deliberate and informed decisions that will serve in the best interest of all.



I fully recognize that the Office of the Prime Minister and other offices in government are beacons of service, and I continue to work closely with my Cabinet colleagues to address all challenges and to implement strategic plans of action to advance our Federation.

We are a small island state, but we intend to coordinate and collaborate with those who have the necessary resources to contribute to specific areas of national development and build resilience to survive and thrive as a nation. We will make our voice heard in regional and international discourse. As such, your ministers have attended a number of key regional and international meetings to engage in dialogue, reestablish relations, and secure potential developmental partnerships.



In addition, your government has already engaged relevant investment agencies to advance the national

developmental agenda. Our focus and drive for the betterment of our country stem from the mandate given to us by you the people following the August 5th General Elections. In this vein, we have attained several major achievements across the various ministries during the two short months we have been in

government.



As promised, and within our first week in office, we removed all COVID-19-related health and travel

restrictions for all outgoing and incoming travellers. St. Kitts and Nevis is ‘fully open for business’ and we look forward to welcoming all, especially as we approach the official start of the cruise season in just 2 weeks.



Your government has also provided Free tuition for all students attending Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, which offers great financial relief to many families throughout the Federation. This government understands the importance and the value of education, and we will continue to invest considerably.



Additionally, as promised, the process has begun for severance payments for those workers who were sent home and/or fired for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine and did not receive severance payments.



We have begun to make significant and indelible moves to overhaul the health sector in St. Kitts and Nevis. We promised an efficient system, a system that effectively attends to the needs and growing demands of our people, a system that is rewarding for all stakeholders, – the nurses, the doctors, the auxiliary staff, and the patients alike.



As such, your government has established a special fund to provide financial assistance for children in need of medical assistance overseas. We had the first child benefiting from this initiative on Saturday 15th October 2022, travel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados to undergo 10 months of chemotherapy and additional medical treatments; and certainly, send our best wishes to that family.

Within the first month of service, your government has also purchased a much-needed MRI Machine for the JNF General Hospital. We intend to have this installed and commissioned by the end of this year.



Additionally, to improve the quality of healthcare provided within Sandy Point and the surrounding communities, we have ensured that there is now a medical doctor available around the clock (24/7) at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point.

This is an impactful and major initiative that will be implemented at every medical hospital across St. Kitts and Nevis. As a government, we are committed to eliminating corruption within the Federation, – To this end, the Integrity Commission is currently in its final stages of being fully activated.

The Commission will finally get the thrust needed to address corruption by high-level public officers in our Federation by way of amendments to the Integrity in Public Life Act. I am happy to announce that very soon the three main pillars of our Anti-Corruption programme will be actioned.

Our proposed Anti-Corruption Act envisions the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption throughout the Civil Service, Statutory Boards and Government-Owned Companies, and the Freedom of Information Act, passed in 2018, will finally be operationalized to give the press and public access to non-confidential Government information and to

protect whistle-blowers.



This administration intends to strengthen and improve the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for enhanced sustainability. We have begun consultations with the various stakeholders and the legislation provides for certain committees to be set up to supervise the process. Your Government will implement strengthened legislative and administrative structures to prevent the “underselling” of our citizenship product, and ensure that real estate projects funded by the CBI Programme are completed.



Our plan is to maintain a progressive Programme and cement St Kitts and Nevis’ place as a leader in the CBI Industry. We will be number ONE again. Also, and as promised, the CBI discretionary allowance

will be provided to ‘ease the squeeze’ from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let me note, We are not limited to a specific solution. This is a creative and innovative administration.



We have many solutions to ease the squeeze of the financial situation. We are conscious of the need to bring relief to the people of this Federation, we are aware of the hardships that people have to endure. Rest assured, help is on the way!



I use this time to inform you the people that The Poverty Alleviation Programme has successfully transitioned to the Social Services Department to be revamped and relaunched. This program will impact the livelihoods and well-being of many; an investment in that new day and better way that we speak so much about.



We have also begun to look at the minimum wage. The committee has begun its work and very shortly we will share the report with you on exactly how much and when it will be paid.

Our government is committed to strengthening relations with our sister island Nevis and ensuring that developments and advancements are fairly distributed throughout the Federation.

As a demonstration of this commitment to deeper partnerships, the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley and I met with the Ambassador for the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Chau-Hong Lin who provided a grant to our government for the Pinney’s Beach Nevis Sustainable Tourism Enhancement Project.

This is part of our commitment to enhance the capacity of our economic prospects.



We remain committed to ensuring a free and fair electoral process and as part of this commitment, Mr. Oaklyn Peets will be appointed as the new Supervisor of Elections this week.



As demonstrated here today, we have made tremendous strides during the two short months we have been in office. Your government has been working assiduously towards the advancement of our Federation and we remain committed to providing A New Day and A Better Way for you.



We are the smallest, independent nation in the western hemisphere, yet we have the largest percentage of women in our parliament. Women have been given a fair opportunity and youth have been given a fair chance to be involved in the decision-making process. This is a promise of this Administration; to ensure that women hold prominent positions within our government.

We understand that gender equality is essential for economic prosperity. You can look forward to equal involvement in our government system. In fact, there is a high possibility that we will have a female Speaker of the house, but you will have to wait until the new opening session of parliament on Tuesday 25th October 2022 to find out.



There is also the prospect of a female Governor-General. We intend to craft a brand-new, diversified economy where ALL (not just some) can truly benefit, we must move forward as a Nation by eliminating corruption and its impact on our Treasury. As promised, A New Day. A Better Way!



We are committed to remaining transparent and accessible and today provides an opportunity to engage

your ministers on their respective portfolios. We have a country to build and a nation to mould. With all of us working together we shall not only survive, but we shall also thrive as a nation.



We look forward to a fruitful engagement with you during the question-and-answer segment.



Thank you and may God continue to bless our great Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis!