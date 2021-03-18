Over 7000 persons receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2021 (SKNIS): Over 7000 persons in St. Kitts and Nevis have now received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says Dr. Marissa Carty, Public Relations Officer for the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), during her report at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on March 17.

Dr. Carty said that the National COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-Out and Awareness Campaign, which was launched on February 22, is continuing.

“We are just about half-way through week three,” she said. “As of today, a total of 7,071 vaccine doses would have been administered and that puts us at 21.4 percent of our target population. In order to reach herd immunity, 70 percent of the population have to be vaccinated, which is the equivalent of 33, 037 persons.

So far, 5,102 doses have been administered in St. Kitts and 1,969 in Nevis.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is administered in two doses with 10 weeks between the first and second jab. One is only deemed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving both doses.

Persons wishing to receive the vaccine can visit any health center in St. Kitts & N