Over 90% of doctors have taken the covid-19 vaccine

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2021 (SKNIS): There are over 50 medical doctors in the Federation and of that number, more than 90 percent have taken their first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said the Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on March 10, 2021.



Dr. Wilkinson was at the time answering a question posed on how many practicing medical doctors are in the Federation and how many of them have been vaccinated so far.



“Every specialist working at the hospital, be it in internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, etc, most of them have taken the vaccine,” he said. “So, if they are taking the vaccine and these are persons who are knowledgeable about medicine then it means that they are doing something good and you should follow too.”

Persons between the ages of 18 and 80 are eligible to take the vaccine. These individuals can visit their nearest health center to get vaccinated.