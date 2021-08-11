The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) would like to inform the general public that

it will be working on a Packaged Water Regulation.

This national regulation will establish standards for the purity, treatment, bacteriological

acceptability, packaging, and labelling of all pre-packaged water intended for use as beverages or

in foods. The CARICOM Regional Code of Practice: Code of Hygienic Practice for Packaged

Water will be utilized in accordance with this regulation.

The regulation will not apply to water distributed by the public water supply system, to the

carbonated beverage, soda water or to packaged water sold for purposes other than as a beverage.