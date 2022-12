The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) Judges Committee will be holding a Pageantry Adjudication Workshop at the Marriott Dominica Room on Saturday, December 10 between 10 am and 1 pm.

All current and potential Pageantry judges are asked to register their intention to participate by calling 466-0058 or emailing info@skncarnival.com. Registration can also be done at the SKNNCC office in the EC Daniel on Cayon Street.