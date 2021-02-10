PAHO says no reason to be alarmed in region over new COVID-19 variants

Basseterre, 10th February, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –Caribbean Governments and health officials across the region are being assured by the Pan American Health Organization, (PAHO), that the COVID-19 vaccines soon to be available from COVAX in the Americas, are still recommended for the region, despite new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease.



The reassurance comes as many in the region and around the world are becoming more and more concerned that the existing vaccines may not be able to effective fight against the new strains that have emerged in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom, but are now being spread to other parts of the world, including the Caribbean.

Director of PAHO, Carissa F. Etienne said “Based on the evidence we have now on the variants of concern, we are confident that our growing portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines remains useful and will guide us through the end of this pandemic.”

Speaking during her weekly press briefing, Dr. Etienne said “There is no reason for alarm, but for attention.”



So far, 20 countries in the region have at least one of three variants of concern circulating in the Americas. Dr. Etienne said evidence suggests that two of the variants – B117 first detected in the United Kingdom and P.1 first detected in Brazil – may be more easily transmissible.

PAHO’s surveillance network is monitoring the variants of concern, working closely with similar efforts around the world.

“There are outstanding research teams working on the ground in places like Manaus, Brazil, who are focusing on this issue and providing us with information as swiftly as they can,” Dr. Etienne said, referring to the location where the P.1 variant originated.

She warned that “Transmission increases every time we let our guard down and disregard preventive measures that have been proven to limit the spread of this virus,” Dr. Etienne said.

“A well-coordinated response that employs the full range of public health measures is still our best hope of stopping transmission in the short term,” added the Director.

