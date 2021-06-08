PAM seems to be getting ready to find a new East Basseterre candidate

By MyVUe News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, 8th June 2021, (MyVue News.com)-An official notice made public on Tuesday, 8th June 2021, has made it clear that the People’s Action Movement, (PAM), is pushing ahead to appoint a new candidate for the East Basseterre Constituency.

In the announcement, the Party revealed that it is inviting “…interested persons to apply for the vacant position of Candidate for St. Christopher 1, East Basseterre, to contest the next General Elections in the Federation on behalf of the People’s Action Movement.”

The People’s Action Movement said it is committed to empowering persons from all walks of life and ensuring that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has the best persons to represent the electorate throughout the length and breadth of the Federation.

In the announcement, which was signed by Party Chairman, Jonel Powell, PAM said high-quality candidates for office are an essential ingredient for an effective democracy, and “It is critical that we maintain a strong democracy by ensuring that our electorate has quality choices at the time when it is ready to exercise their franchise.

PAM Chairman, Jonel Powell, who is also MP for Central Basseterre and Minister of Education, Youth, Sport & Culture

The Party was last represented in 2020 by Ian Patches Liburd, who lost to the newcomer, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of the opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. Liburd had secured victory on his first run in 2015 but by a slim margin of 4 votes. He lost last year to Hanley by 24.

The release said that applications from suitably qualified persons should contain- A basic bio-data including a picture – Work experience – Community involvement – An outline of reasons for their interest in becoming a candidate – and an explanation of programmes or projects that they will promote in the constituency.

“Interested persons must submit their applications or letters of interest in writing to- Mrs. D. Vanessa Richards-Phipps, Chairperson East Basseterre P.A.M. c/o Mitcham & Benjamin New Street Basseterre, St. Kitts,” said the announcement.

The party thanked Liburd, who is now a diplomat, for his service to the Party and congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Federation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

It said that all applications must be submitted on or before 30th June 2021 by 4:00 pm.

Featured Photo: Ian Patches Liburd, former MP for East Basseterre, now Ambassador to the United Nations