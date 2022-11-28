PAP is being revamped everyone to re-apply

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 28th November, 2022, (MyVue New.com)-The controversial social assistance initiative in St. Kitts & Nevis, known as the Poverty Alleviation Program-PAP- is being revamped with a new structure and procedures to be implemented.

News of the coming changes was unveiled by the minister responsible for the scheme, Dr. Geoffey Hanley, during a media broadcast on Sunday, 27th November, 2022.

He said that all current recipients are now mandated to re-apply, no later than Friday, 16th December, 2022. Under the new system, new applications will also be permitted from persons who qualify but were not previously on the program. The minister reminded citizens that a critical aspect of the qualification process is that each household must earn less than EC$3,000.00 per month if they are to be considered for financial assistance.

The Minister indicated that a new application form is now available online at pap.gov.kn and that a new instructional video will also be posted on the government website at www.gov.kn, before 30th November, 2022, to aid the efforts of persons applying for the program.

For persons currently on the PAP, Hanley warned that if they fail to re-apply by the stipulated deadline of 16th December, their payments will cease on 31st December, 2022.

Hanley explained that Cabinet has decided that new registration is required for all payees or recipients, to have a valid application on file. There were instances in the past, explained Hanley, where many persons were being paid even though no application could be found for them. This application is necessary, he stated, to help the relevant officers to evaluate the eligibility of each applicant.

To support the new registration and re-registration process, officers from the Department of Community Development and Social Services, as well as the Department of Social Services on Nevis, will be available at key community locations to assist those who may need guidance in completing the form.

Officers will be available at the various community centers on each island, from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., daily and a schedule will be posted on the government website and its social media platforms, in addition to it being posted at the community centers.

Two important points that applicants should be aware of, relating to the fact that each household must be making less than $3,000 monthly and successful applicants should also note that eventually some persons would be graduated from the program, once their financial situation improves and exceeds the monthly income limit.

Featured Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Hanley