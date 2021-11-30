Parliamentarians to meet this week to tackle new Bills

Basseterre, Tuesday, 30th November 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Members of Parliament are meeting in Basseterre this Wednesday, 1st December, 2021, to begin the debate on three important Bills.

A release from the parliament confirmed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management, and Information, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time, the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will move the second reading of Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Securities Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on 30th September, 2021, and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Further, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation, Mark Brantley, will move the second reading of Civil Aviation (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2021, which had its first reading on 30th September, 2021.