Parrot Digital marketing company launched

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 8th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- A new digital marketing company was launched in St. Kitts & Nevis on Tuesday, 8th December, 2020, offering a unique range of new age services.

The company, known as Parrot Digital Plus Inc.,will be headquartered here in St. Kitts & Nevis but will be targeting a clientele based across the Caribbean, according to its Managing & Communications Director, Sheldon Pemberton.

Pemberton described “Parrot Digital Plus as a Premier Digital Branding company; offering services that range from digital marketing, start-up business plans and iCloud storage.”

The product line will include Website Development, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Reputation Management and Proximity Marketing or Geo-Fencing technologies, explained the Managing & Communications Director.

The company was initially formed in 2017 but is now focusing its corporate actions to cater to the regional market, including the twin-island nation, St. Kitts & Nevis.

Pemberton is an Investment Banker and Philanthropist, who has worked for many years in the Canadian corporate sector, but is now turning to digital technology to create a new platform and avenue that he sees as critical to the economic advancement and sustainability of small island states like his home country St. Kitts.

He said that the company hopes to forge meaningful ties with agencies of a similar nature, to collaborate on major initiatives that could help achieve the marketing objectives and priorities of his country and local businesses, in particular.

Main Photo: Managing & Communications Director, Sheldon Pemberton