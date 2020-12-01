Participants of Marine Safety Course Encourage Others to Come on Board

By SoraCommunication,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 30, 2020 (SoraCommunications): Participants in the Basic Safety Marine Training Course such as Christopher Hensley and Mauriel Knight were so informed and enlightened by the experience that they encouraged all mariners in the Federation to ensure that they received their certification as well.

Christopher Hensley who is an accountant at Hobson Enterprises attended the training.

“The course was very informative and educational,” said Mr. Hensley who felt the need to expand his personal skills. “It would have covered topics such as Basic First Aid, Fire Prevention, Proper Use of Life Jackets, and What we Need to Do in the Event of a Disaster at Sea. I would like to encourage everyone that works on a vessel or works in any marine jobs to seriously consider taking these trainings.”

Mauriel Knight was one of several individuals who took the course in anticipation of securing work on the seas. He revealed that he is currently an economics student at the CFBC, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, however, he intends to become a marine pilot.

“I was elated when I was given the opportunity to attend this course and I just want to encourage all small craft operators and mariners in the Federation’s waters to go out and get certified,” said Mr. Knight who stressed the importance of safety. “So that when you are in an emergency situation you will know what’s best and what course of action will lead to your safety. Self-preservation should always be your top priority.”

Fourteen participants in St. Kitts took the 15 hour training from November 9 to 13 at the Police Training School while 19 participants in Nevis took the course from November 23 to 27 at the Nevis Disaster Management Building. The Basic Safety Marine Training Course followed the internationally recognized STCW model, which stands for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping.