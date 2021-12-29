Payment for Public Holidays

Basseterre, St.Kitts, December 29, 2021

The Federal Department of Labour in St. Kitts and Nevis is reminding employers and workers that any work performed on January 1st and 3rd 2022, which are public holidays in the twin-island Federation, will attract double the normal rate in respect for the hours that are worked.

Kindly note this ruling also applies to past holidays of December 25th and 27th 2021.

The rate of pay is outlined in The Statutory Rules and Orders, No. 35 of 2008, The Labour (Minimum Wage) (National Minimum Wage) Order 2008, which says the “overtime rate to be paid to a worker for a public holiday, is double the rate in respect of the hours worked”.

Please be guided accordingly.