People in quarantine, including those with COVID-19, allowed to vote

By Jamaica Observer,

The Government has given approval for people in quarantine, even those positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), to vote in the general election, with adherence to strict protocols.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, people required to remain in quarantine, other than those who are required to remain in isolation from others, may leave quarantine once to vote, during the hours of 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on September 3 or during the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so, and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine.

In addition to wearing a mask over the nose and mouth, they are required to observer protocols of the polling station and maintain physical distancing.

They must also travel to the polling station in a private vehicle with windows open and the air conditioning switched off. The driver and other passengers should also wear a mask at all times.

Similarly, people required to remain in quarantine in isolation from others, may leave quarantine once for the purpose of voting during the hours of 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on September 3, or during the hours of 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine in isolation from other persons.

They are also required to notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness prior to leaving quarantine and wear a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth, a face shield, gloves and a disposable gown.

Transportation to the polling station must be private with only a driver present in the vehicle, among other requirements outlined by the Government.

The announcement comes as more than 45,000 election day workers, police officers and military personnel prepare to vote today.

A total of 31,084 election day workers, 11,512 police officers, and 4,181 soldiers are expected to cast their vote between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has said voting will take place islandwide in 169 locations for the election day workers and 28 locations for the police and military.