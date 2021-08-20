Persons convicted for larceny, malicious damage at Charlestown Magistrate Court

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of all crimes before the court. While offences such as Larceny, Malicious Damage and House Breakings continue to be a challenge, this week, persons were brought to justice at the Charlestown Magistrate Court.

Rael Hendrickson of Bath Village was convicted and sentenced to one (1) year imprisonment for Larceny. He was also convicted and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the offence of Malicious Damage and convicted and cautioned for the offence of Breach of Curfew. Travis Perkins of Government Road was convicted and fined $500 dollars to be paid in one (1) month or, in default, serve three (3) months imprisonment for the offence of Larceny. He was also convicted and fined for two (2) counts of Malicious Damage. The fines were $1000 to be paid in one (1) month or, in default, serve three (3) months imprisonment and $500 dollars to be paid in one (1) month or, in default, serve three (3) months imprisonment.