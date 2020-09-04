Peter Phillips steps down

By Jamaica Observer,

President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, is moving to leave those two posts “as soon as is practical”.

Dr Phillips has submitted his resignation letter to the party’s chairman Fitz Jackson and told reporters in a media briefing a short while ago that it was the right thing to do.

“As is now recognised, the result of the general election held yesterday… have been very unfavourable to the People’s National Party. As in all undertakings such as this, the ultimate responsibility must rest with the leader of the party,” said Dr Phillips.

“Accordingly I considered it my duty to demit office as the president of the party and I have written to the chairman… to ask that the National Executive Council, and the executive of the party, make the necessary arrangements, as soon as is practicable, to make the necessary arrangements to elect a new leader of the party,” said Dr Phillips, who led the PNP to a crushing 49-14 defeat yesterday.

Dr Phillips thanked all those who voted for the PNP, those who worked on its campaign, and others who supported the party as he noted that the party has many lessons to learn from the defeat.

Main photo: Peter Phillips arrives at the People’s National Party’s HQ a short while ago. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)