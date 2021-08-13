Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for the federation’s children

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will offer protection to the federation’s children 12 years and up – Minister of Health Byron-Nisbett

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2021 (SKNIS): The first batch of 11,700 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines has arrived in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to further strengthen the Federation’s ongoing vaccination drive. Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Minister of Health, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett emphasized the importance of the donation made by the U.S Government and urged members of society to get vaccinated.



“This is the first of three tranches of a total of 35,100 doses to be received from the United States of America. At this critical juncture where there is substantial focus on COVID-19 vaccines to combat the deadly Coronavirus to protect our citizens and residents from this disease, I am therefore extremely pleased today to receive these vaccines which came after a request by CARICOM to President Joseph Biden of the United States for the sharing of vaccines. I am inspired to offer these remarks having noted that at this moment within the Federation a total of 44,067 persons have been inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said the Hon. Byron-Nisbett.



The Minister of Health applauded the success of the ongoing vaccination drive, noting that thus far 73 percent of the target adult population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and 61 percent being fully vaccinated. The minister announced that the target group for vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be school children twelve years and up in an effort to prevent any further disruption in the education system.



“I am further inspired at the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines which means that our children over the age of 12 years old who could not be administered the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will now be able to receive safe vaccines to counter the dangerous COVID-19 virus… The receipt of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine and its subsequent roll-out can adequately close the gap that previously hindered equitable delivery and access to children,” said the Hon. Byron-Nisbett.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been recognized as one of the best-performing countries in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has adopted a life-saving approach to protecting citizens and residents from the dreadful COVID-19 disease.

Featured Image – Minister of Health, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett Et Al