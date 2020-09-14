Pink walk 2020 is on, register today!

By Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation,

As we approach the month of October—commemorated worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month—we are happy to announce that our 12th Annual PINK WALK will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020. This fun, family-friendly event will start at the Caribbean Cinemas Complex, Basseterre at 5:30 a.m. and end at the Frigate Bay Lawn.

We invite you to register for this charitable event and help us raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

REGISTER ONLINE AT: https://forms.gle/UGu6TyitrKgKVuFb7

