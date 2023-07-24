PM Drew imparts words of commendation to police recruits

(SKNIS) – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has resumed training for recruits, with thirty-one (31) newcomers now enrolled in training Course No.46.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the training today, Monday, July 24 at the Police Training Complex, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his pleasure in seeing the resumption of recruits’ training, as the Government looks to bolster the human resource of the law enforcement agency.



“We can only enhance our law enforcement capabilities of the force if our officers are adequately prepared to execute their responsibilities based on a set of standards, and therefore, I wish to express appreciation to you for your interest in enlisting in the police force and to encourage you to take your vocation seriously,” the prime minister said.



The recruits will undergo months of intensive training in three core police classroom subjects, namely: general duties, criminal law and evidence & procedures. The trainees will also be taught military drills, self-defense techniques, as well as physical and firearm training.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “The training that you will undergo has been designed to impart knowledge on the critical aspects of policing, principles and strategies of law enforcement and you will develop skills through exposure to a variety of scenarios that would strengthen your ability to make the right decisions in executing your duties as law enforcement officers.”



In thanking the recruits for choosing this career path, the National Security Minister also implored them to be diligent in their studies and to develop strong interpersonal skills amongst themselves during their time together as trainees.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew told the recruits, “This type of work demands partnership and collaboration. Be positive; be committed to the motto of this great organization. On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I want to thank you for your willingness to serve your people, to serve your country, to serve your region. Our nation is indebted to you for your selfless sacrifice thus far to national security and development. I am certain that you have a great opportunity to emerge as more successful, stronger versions of yourselves and advance to join the ranks of our police force.”



Words of encouragement and appreciation were also expressed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton. Also in attendance at the ceremony were Permanent Secretaries in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle and Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Cecile Hull.