PM Harris commends Ministry OF Health for utilizing every health centre in federation for vaccine rollout

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health came in for high commendation from Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, for utilizing every health centre in St. Kitts and in Nevis for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“I want to commend the Ministry of Health for making all eleven (11) Health Centers on St Kitts available for persons to access the vaccine. As it is now, all eleven (11) health centres in St. Kitts and six (6) health centres on Nevis provide vaccines during the period 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.,” said Prime Minister Harris during his monthly Press Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.

Prime Minister Harris indicated that for most persons the 1-5 p.m. slot is not convenient hence, the ministry decided to accommodate such persons on Saturdays.

“For the last three weeks thereof, we have made available the vaccines at the health centres in Newtown and Basseterre – Irish Town Facility. From this Saturday [March 27] we have added St. Paul’s and Tabernacle to the two in the city of Basseterre,” he said. “I am advised that in Nevis, the Gingerland and Charlestown Health Centres will be opened on some Saturdays,” Prime Minister Harris added and encouraged persons to listen out for those dates.

The Newtown, Irish Town, St Paul’s and Tabernacle Health Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Prime Minister Harris used the occasion to encourage persons to get vaccinated.

“The truth is, while the vaccine is available, all of us must take active steps to be inoculated. My message to those who are waiting is, do not wait. Seize the moment and vaccinate now while the vaccine is available,” said the prime minister.

To date, 7,803 persons or 23.62 percent of the 70 percent target population have been vaccinated since the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis implemented its National COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout and Awareness Campaign on February 22, 2021.

Photo – Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris