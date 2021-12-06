PM Harris: Government committed to identifying a home for Police and Fire Retirees

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 6, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — In commemoration of its third anniversary, the St. Kitts and Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association observed a week of activities that had started with a church worship service on Nevis and ended with a similar service on St. Kitts.

“The week begun last Sunday, November 28 with a church service in Nevis because we want the Nevis aspect to feel that we are one big family,” said Force Chaplain (Retired) Pastor Leroy Benjamin. “We are concluding this week with the service here this morning.”

Pastor Benjamin make the remarks on Sunday December 5 at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, where members of the Association were joined by Prime Minister, and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, for the morning worship service.

Also present at the worship service, which was conducted and sermon themed ‘Measuring God’s Love’ delivered by Lead Pastor Lincoln Connor, were Governor General’s Deputy, His Excellency Michael and Mrs Cynthia Morton.

“One of the things we were yearning for – we are looking a place where we can go and socialise,” pointed out Pastor Benjamin. “The police fellows and the fire fellows, after we have taken all the dew and the rain for all those years, now we are retired we need a place to go. And so, with all the government buildings around in the place, we are begging for one.”

According to the Retired Force Chaplain, the association has been agitating for it to have a home and that they would have met with the Prime Minister. He appealed: “Mr Prime Minister that is still on the agenda for 2022, help us out.”

In a post-worship service interview, Prime Minister Harris thanked the St. Kitts and Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association for recognising that there is continuing validity to recognition and honouring of the work of those who have served in National Security.

“They have our fullest support as a government, and I commit to work with them in identifying a home which can become their centre of operations,” said the Minister of National Security, Dr Harris.

The association is headed by its President, Commissioner of Police (Retired) Austin Williams. Those present at the worship service included its Vice President, Sergeant (Retired) McLean Hobson; Secretary, Inspector (Retired) Natalie Fough; and Treasurer, Assistant Commissioner (Retired) Joseph Richardson.

Others included Past President of the Association, Superintendent (Retired) Ivor Blake, Assistant Commissioner (Retired) Merclyn Hughes, Assistant Commissioner (Retired) Vaughn Henderson, Fire Sub Officer (Retired) Clarence Henderson, and their awardee on St. Kitts, Superintendent (Retired) Uriel Hensley who served for over 37 years.

According to Pastor Benjamin, during the worship service held on Nevis on Sunday November 28, the association honoured Inspector (Retired) James Dyer. Also worshipping with them was Minister of Communication and Works in the Nevis Island Administration, the Hon Spencer Brand.

Superintendent (Retired) Uriel Hensley (right) receiving the award from Assistant Commissioner (Retired) Joseph Richardson. Looking on are Inspector (Retired) Natalie Fough, and Force Chaplain (Retired) Leroy Benjamin.

During the week of activities, they visited the homes of retired officers, some who are shut in, and also had a social evening on Friday December 3 at the New Town Community Centre, East Basseterre, where among others they participated in a domino competition.

Some of the retired officers who were visited at their homes during the week of activities by the St. Kitts and Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association.

“In addition to visitations, we have added visits to our members when their birthdays come, to afford us the opportunity to reach them in a tangible way,” noted Pastor Benjamin. “We also intend to be giving them food baskets during Christmas time.”

Featured Image – Prime Minister Harris (3rd right front row), with from left Inspector (Retired) Natalie Fough, Force Chaplain (Retired) Leroy Benjamin, Superintendent (Retired) Uriel Hensley, and Assistant Commissioner (Retired) Joseph Richardson.