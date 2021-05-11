PM Harris joins family and friends in celebrating the life of former Prisons Officer

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 11, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Deputy Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, the Hon Shawn Richards, on Monday May 10 joined family and friends of the late Ms Margaret Lucinda Lewis at a thanksgiving service celebrating her life.

The service in celebration of the life of Ms Lewis, a retired Prisons Officer, was held at the Immanuel Methodist Church, Crab Hill, in Sandy Point and was officiated by Rev Tyrone Hunkins. The sermon was delivered by Apostle Bernard Huggins.

In attendance to give support to the family of their late former colleague was a large contingent of Prison Officers led by Commissioner of Corrections Terrence James. Also present at the funeral service were officers of the Telecom Department from the Police Headquarters led by their supervisor Ms Novella Charles, to give support to their colleague Ms Janice Lewis, a daughter of the deceased.

Another contingent present was that of officers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services to give support to their colleague Ms Marsha Lewis, a daughter of the deceased. Among them included Chief Fire Officer, Mr Everette O’Garro, Acting Chief Fire Officer, Mr Garfield Hodge, and Secretary Mrs Cecilia Phipps-Heyliger.

Interment was at the Church Cemetery, Downing Street, where Rev Tyrone Hunkins led the graveside service before the laying of wreaths. Placing the first wreath was Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, followed by family members and then Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon Shawn Richards.

Other wreaths were laid by Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Inspector of Prisons Neville Caines, Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke, and members of the Royal Opposition led by Opposition Leader the Hon Dr Denzil Douglas.

Twin daughters of the late Ms Margaret Lucinda Lewis, Ms Janice Lewis and Ms Marsha Lewis are strong supporters of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP). Marsha is the Deputy Chairperson of PLP Constituency Number Five Executive Branch, while Janice is the Women’s Arm Representative of the Branch.

“We share their loss, whilst also recognising both daughters should be proud of their achievements and of their standing in the Peoples Labour Party,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party.

The family received support from the wider Peoples Labour Party family, and among those present at the funeral service included National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson, National Secretary Ms Myrtilla Williams, National Treasurer Mr Rawle Mars, National Legal Representatives Mr Tony Ross and Ms Violet Williams, and Executive Member Ms Trevlyn Stapleton.

Also present included leadership and membership of Peoples Labour Party Constituency Number Five Executive Branch, led by Chairman Mr Glenville Mills.

Featured Photo – Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, pays his respects after he placed a wreath on the grave of the Late Retired Prisons Officer Ms Margaret Lucinda Lewis.