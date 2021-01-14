PM Harris says new UN Ambassador will be an asset on diplomatic front

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 14th January, 2021 (MyVueNews.com)- After almost eight (8) months of not having an ambassador assigned to the United Nations, St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, (14th January, 2020), announced the appointment of former Minister of Infrastructure, Ian Patches Liburd, as the man to replace Sam Condor, who quit the post just before the June, 2020, General Elections.

While making the announcement at his monthly press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris said that Liburd would be an asset to the nation, in the new post at the world body, located in New York City, USA.

For most countries, the appointment to the United Nations, is the highest ambassadorial position, especially given that it is at the UN, where most countries are able to establish bilateral and multilateral agreements, and negotiate agreements of mutual benefit.

Harris explained that it was last Monday, 4th January, 2021, when he updated the Cabinet of Ministers, on the efforts to fill the vacancy for the Permanent Representative to the UN, which has membership of over 193 states.

“Ambassador Liburd has served the country well, as its Minister of Public Infrastructure, et al. He is well versed in a wide range of public and private sector matters and he will be an asset to our country in this regard,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Harris also updated the nation on the appointment of other foreign service officers who are receiving postings overseas.

These include Sheldon Henry, who will be amongst the staff assigned to the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, as the Second Secretary.

Appointed as First Secretary to the Permanent Mission at the OAS in Washington, D.C. is Shanelle Simmonds.

Heading to the High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, as Second Secretary is Denaula Laplace.

This was the first press conference held by the Prime Minister for 2021 and he used the opportunity to update the country on various important developments.

