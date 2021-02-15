PM Optimistic about a return to normalcy

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 15th February, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- Now that St. Kitts & Nevis has received its first batch of vaccines for the Coronavirus, optimism is being shared by the country’s leader, about a time soon, when life and business would be returned to the pre-COVID-19 period.

The vaccines, said Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, will soon be in the arms of the front line workers and other priority groups in the country.

The approach to be taken will be guided by the health officials, as they attempt to vaccinate more than 20% of the population of St. Kitts & Nevis, but the hpe is to immunize at least 70% of citizens, by securing other vaccines from other sources, to those already received from Dominica, which received a generous donation from India and shared with other countries in the region.

“I am certain that we will be successful in running this last leg of the race against COVID-19, and see our nation return to some sense of normalcy in the near future and the return of more economic activity,” said Harris.

He said that they have been successful so far to strike a delicate balance between saving lives and preserving livelihoods. We are now pivoting to getting everyone back to work, but this must be done in a careful and safe manner.

He said that he understands that many have paid a great price in the loss of jobs and reduced income, “but I assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We have reached to far to turn back now. I urge you to continue the fight. Have faith. Let us finish this race,” said the prime minister.

In addition to the 2,000 doses of vaccines over the past weekend from Dominica, and also received confirmation from the Director of the COVAX office, that the Federation is set to receive 21,600 doses by the end of February and also that the Government of Taiwan has pledged $600,000 to purchase more vaccines.

Further assistance said Harris, is also expected from the Government of India and other allies and thes will enhance the government’s ability to roll out the vaccination plan, aiming to vaccinate all citizens.

He encouraged all to respond positively to the program of vaccination.

He said they will build back St. Kitts & Nevis together, stronger and better and his government will continue to support the COVID-19 Task Force in managing the pandemic.

Photo: Port Zante, St. Kitts, the main port of entry for cruise passengers.