PNM picks candidates for 2021 by-elections

By Gail Alexander,

Another set of elections are ahead – the ruling People’s National Movement has selected five prospective candidates for five Local Government by-elections.

A party release yesterday stated screening was done at Balisier House on Monday – the day after the Opposition United National Congress’ internal polls.

The PNM announced its candidates yesterday although no date has yet been announced for the LG by-elections. The by-elections are expected to be early next year and are necessary to fill vacancies left by certain councillors who were general election candidates and went on to become Members of Parliament.

The new candidates are for three PNM-held areas and two UNC-held areas.

Those who formerly held the LG seats are:

*Former Point Fortin/Hollywood councillor/mayor Kennedy Richards (now PNM Point Fortin MP).

Former St Mary’s/Hindustan councillor Michelle Benjamin (now UNC Moruga MP).

Former Chaguanas councillor/mayor Vandana Mohit (now UNC Chaguanas East MP).

Former Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian (now PNM D’Abadie/O’Meara MP).

Former Diego Martin corporation chairman Symon de Nobriga (now PNM DM Central MP).

The PNM’s prospective candidates for the areas are:

POINT FORTIN/HOLLYWOOD – Leslie Chang Fong.

PRINCES TOWN/ ST MARY’s HINDUSTAN – Shazam Lalloosingh.

CHAGUANAS/CUNUPIA – Rasheed Ali.

ARIMA/ARIMA CENTRAL – Dr Hillary Bernard.

DIEGO MARTIN/ MORNE COCO ALYCE GLEN – Jinelle Schlere-Smart.

Main Photo: PNM headquarters, Balisier House.