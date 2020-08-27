Police & Central Bank issue warning about Pyramid Schemes

Basseterre, 27th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) -Recent financial schemes, that are being advertised amongst the St. Kitts and Nevis population, are continuing to attract the attention of local security and regulatory authorities.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, has disclosed that these so called “investment-related” scams are and fraudulent offerings, include Pyramid Schemes and Unauthorized Foreign Exchange Market, (Forex), Trading.

Other agencies, in addition to the ECCB, that are monitoring the developments, include the Police, Financial Services regulatory Commission, (FSRC), and the Financial Intelligence Services Regulatory Commission, (FSRC), an the Financial Intelligence Unit, (FIU).

The ECCB, up to last month, on 21st July, 2020, issued a strong warning to members of the public, and provided detailed information regarding the scams. The link is provided here for the benefit of the public https://www.ecsrc.com/gallery/NewsItems/detail/150 .

The Central Bank explained that “A Pyramid Scheme is a fraudulent investment offering that profits almost solely, through the recruitment of other participants into the programme.”

The bank added that the sceme requires individuals to invest a one-time payment and recruit other individuals, with the promise of receiving large sum of monies.

But they warned that “Joining the group allows the new member to profit by signing up other new members. This is known as a scam and a fraudulent financial activity.”

The police and the financial institutions caution that individuals should not consider this as an investment opportunity and advise that the general public should be vigilant and for the operators of these schemes to cease and desist.

Anyone with with information of these operations in the Federation are asked to contact the authorities at the following email addresses: jerry.watt@police.kn, info@fsrc.kn, sknfiu@govt.

Main photo: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)