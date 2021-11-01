Police charge Jones with more gun offences

By MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Monday, 1st November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-A Wades Garden man has been charged for additional offences related to illegal firearms.

Police have confirmed that Tyrique Jones has been charged for Possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

They say that Jones has been charged in relation to a Beretta PX4 Storm Pistol and several rounds of 9mm ammunition.

They were found in a bag during a security check at the entrance of a nightspot in Basseterre on October 22, 2021.

He was charged on October 28, 2021, and has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Jones is 26years old.