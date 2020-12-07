Commissioner warns against buying tickets for events not approved

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 7th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, is expressing frustration and concern that promoters of large entertainment events in St. Kitts & Nevis, are engaging in the sale of tickets, before receiving the required approval from the police.

“We have been having this issue where things are being advertised before approval is given, and that should not happen. And so, the season will be a little different this year, but it is in the best interest of everyone’s health,”said the Commissioner.

Brandy added that, “We know that tickets are being sold for events that I have not signed off on, and some do not even meet the criteria. This is not fair to the person buying the ticket.”

He said event organisers need to be responsible. The situation this year has presented unique challenges.

“This is new for all of us, but at the end of the day, people’s safety must come first,” said Commissioner Brandy.

He cautioned that persons should ask the organiser or promoter of an event if approval to host the function had already been given by the Police.

Brandy indicated that if approved, strict instructions that should be followed are provided to the planners.

“As a result of the pandemic, activities that attract large crowds are being discouraged and a number of large-scale events that usually take place around this time of year have already been either cancelled or the format has been changed to suit the situation,” he pointed out.

“If you ask if the event has approval, then the promoter or planner has an obligation to be upfront with you and say yes if it is yes, and no if it is no,” said the Commissioner.

Main Photo: The Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy