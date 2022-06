Police in St. Kitts & Nevis have confirmed that one man has died, as a result of a drowning incident. No details have so far been released so far to indicate what may have led to the unfortunate tragedy.

However, they have revealed that the victim was Trevoy Liburd.

Liburd was reported missing last Wednesday, 22nd June, 2022 and his body was found on Monday, 27th June, 2022, according to the Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy.

No other details have been disclosed at this time.