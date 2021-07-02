Police have identified body found at NeedMust

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 2nd July, (MyVue News.com)-Just under three months after being discovered, police in St. Kitts have now been able to identify the remains of a body that was found in the NeedsMust area of Basseterre.

The discovery was made on 23rd April, 2021, and during the past two and half months, authorities have been trying to identify the body.

Based on evidence taken from the scene, the Police narrowed their investigations to focus on a person of interest, said a statement on Friday from the security forces.

“DNA samples from the remains and a close relative were sent abroad for testing,” added the police statement.

The results were recently received and proved to be a match.

The Police have determined that the remains are that of Jabal Henry of Upper Cayon who had been reported missing in February, 2020.

He was 39 years old at the time of the report. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.