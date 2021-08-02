Police High Command warns against unlawful meeting

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has become aware of an unlawful meeting and protest being organized by a group of individuals in the Federation.

The High Command wants to make it clear that no application requesting permission for any group or person to organise, coordinate and/or host any meeting or procession in any public space in Basseterre was submitted to the Commissioner of Police.

Any such event found to be taking place on August, Monday 02, 2021, will be considered unlawful and will be brought to an end and the persons responsible will be prosecuted.

The Police are, therefore, appealing to the good citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to not take part in any such unlawful event and are sending a stern warning to those who intend to.