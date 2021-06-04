Police investigating death of man in Bath Plain

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 04, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of a man in Bath Plain following a report received sometime before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 03, 2021.

The Police responded to an apartment where 52-year-old James Edward Shuford Jr. resided. They found his lifeless body hanging in a doorway inside the building. Shuford is a national of the United States of America. The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391 or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.