Police issue a call for help in recent killing

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 28th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- A strong call has gone out from the police in St. Kitts, to anyone who may have information regarding a fatal incident in Dieppe Bay.

They are asking persons to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, the Dieppe Bay Police Station at 465-7261, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

Police say that it was on Saturday, 26th December, 2020, that they received reports that a body was found in the village, close to a cemetery.

The victim has since been identified as 54-year-old Bevinton Francis, a resident of the village, (Dieppe Bay).

Police have indicated that the incident may have taken place sometime close to 11:00 p.m. on Boxing Day.

When they arrived on the scene, police say that they found the body of Francis laying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple wounds to the head.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Francis, who lived nearby, was on his way home when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

An autopsy is to be performed on the body to determine the exact cause of death.