Police looking for ‘Big Cheese’

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Wednesday, 9th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- A young man from Central Basseterre, in St. Kitts is now being sought by police after he escaped from their custody.

In a late afternoon release on Wednesday, 9th December, 2020, police reported that Calvin Grant, also known as ‘Big Cheese’ escaped from their custody that same day.

Some reports to MyVue News.com revealed that Grant made his getaway while at the courthouse on East Independence Square, Thursday morning.

He is 42 years old, dark in complexion, black hair, 5′ 11″ in height, with brown eyes and is medium in size.

Grant, who is from Forth Thomas Road, is wanted for larceny.

He is being encouraged to present himself to the nearest police station.

Police is urging citizens to assist them with any information possible, by call the nearest station, or police headquarters at 465 2241, or the crime hotline at 707.

All tips will be treated with confidence, assured the police.

Main Photo: Calvin Grant