Police nab more illegal guns & ammo

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 13th September, 2022, (My Vue News.com) –Since the start of 2022, police have now succeeded in taking a dozen illegal weapons off the streets of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The latest haul came on Sunday, 11th September, 2022, when police searched an abandoned vessel that was located in Stoney Grove, Nevis.

They discovered 4 illegal firearms, which have since been taken into custody.

Police disclosed that during the search on Sunday, one (1) .38 Revolver with five (5) .38 rounds of ammunition, two (2) Glock Pistols 9mm with 15 9mm rounds of ammunition, and one (1) .45 Glock Pistol with fifty-seven (57) .45 rounds of ammunition were found.