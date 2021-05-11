Police Recruit Training Course #45 begins

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2021 (SKNIS): Thirty-two men and women have begun six months of intense and focused training designed to transform them into dedicated members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.



The opening ceremony for Recruit Training Course #45 was held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Police Training Complex.



Inspector Shorna Edwards, Commandant of the Police Training Complex, will oversee the development of the new officers.



“This morning, we just wanted to welcome them and usher them into the police service and we implored them to make a difference in what we offer as a police organization,” she stated.



The recruits will cover several areas including, general duties, self-defense, evidence and procedure, weapons training, and more.



“They received the information well. We are hoping by the end of the next six months that they will be all successful and graduate as fully-fledged police officers,” Inspector Edwards said.