Police requesting information on recent killings in Nevis￼ ￼

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, October 12, 2022 (MyVue News.com)- Help is being sought from the public to assist police in better understanding the circumstances that led to a tragic incident at a residence at Ramsbury/Craddock Road, Nevis, on Monday, 10th October, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialing 469-5391, the nearest Police Station, or the Crime Hotline at 707.

It is understood that the Police responded to a report that someone’s house at Ramsbury/Craddock Road was on fire and that an individual was inside.

Upon arrival at the scene, Fire and Rescue Officers were extinguishing the fire that engulfed the house.

While two people are reported dead, one female, Sharon Leitch of Craddock Road, is still in the hospital, in critical condition.

Police say their investigations so far, have also revealed that Leitch had undergone emergency surgery for a stab wound she received in the incident.

It is reported that she got stabbed after intervening in a domestic altercation that occurred at the residence.

The altercation is now understood to have involved 37-year-old Stanford Azore, a national of Guyana who resided at a separate residence at Ramsbury/Craddock Road and a female, whose body is yet to be formally identified from the fire in which she is said to have died.

The Police will use DNA samples to positively ascertain the identity of the female.

Once the fire was extinguished, and a search conducted, Police explained that that was when they discovered the burnt body of the female lying in the living room and the body of a male lying in the bathroom.

Some reports have claimed that the man killed himself after harming the female whose body was discovered.

The two deceased are said to have had two minor children who were not at home at the time of the incident.