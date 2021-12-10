Police stepping up presence as the season gets busier

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th December, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-It is said to be the season to be jolly, but it is also the time of year when criminals increase their efforts to commit various crimes.

This is a reality known to police, and as a consequence, they are encouraging the public to be aware and take decisive action.

In a release issued on Friday, they said that several measures have already been put in place to improve the experience of citizens and visitors, during the Carnival and Christmas Season.

One official indicated that as part of the operations strategy, a strong Police presence will be maintained in the business district and at several areas outside the city centre where shoppers will be moving about.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Adams said, “As we approach the Christmas and carnival season, the period which we all know as the busiest period in our Federation, a time when we see most of our families and visitors coming to our shores, it is imperative that we, as an organisation, rise to the occasion to ensure that our residents and visitors remain safe as they go about enjoying their time of relaxation or just doing business.”

He said that their proactive approach was evident on Black Friday when officers were out in their numbers ensuring safety, reassuring the public, controlling and managing the traffic, enforcing the COVID regulations and, most of all, engaging in community policing activities.

Adams added that their foot and mobile patrols were also carried out in various communities to ensure that safety was number one.

“Our mobile command units were also on display, giving that type of support to our troops who were on the ground. We intend to continue our proactive approach as it has contributed significantly to the reduction in crime in comparison to other years,” continued the Assistant Commissioner.