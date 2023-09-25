Police still looking for shooter in recent murder

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 25th September, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-Investigators in St. Kitts are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of a Bird Rock man, who was killed while driving in the countryside.

The incident took place on Saturday, 23rd September, 2023, while thirty-two (32) year-old Deonja “Trenny” Finley of Bird Rock, St. Kitts, was travelling along Old Road Bay.

Finley was found on the ground along Old Road Bay with injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene and he was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

At the Hospital, it was confirmed that Finley had been shot several times about the body.

He underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries.

The Force continues to encourage anyone who may have information concerning this incident or any other criminal matter to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline, 707.

Further investigations are being made into the matter.