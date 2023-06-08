Police stregthening operations & increasing community engagements

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is dramatically stepping up its operations and significantly increasing its visibility and outreach within communities as part of its ongoing efforts to curb crime and violence in the Federation.



This was outlined by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton earlier today (June 07) during a press conference held by the police force at the Police Training Complex. Commissioner Sutton was supported by other members of the Police High Command, as well as the Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie.



In his remarks, Commissioner Sutton told the nation that the Police Force has, in recent weeks, increased its mobile and foot patrols and community engagements nationwide.



“This change has been met with much appreciation from the general public, as dozens of persons from all over the country continue to express sentiments of gratitude and appreciation to the patrolling officers,” the COP said.



Mr. Sutton noted also that the Police Force has enlisted the assistance of a highly trained national security specialist out of the United States of America in the person of Dr. Edwin Witt Powell.



The commissioner stated that “Dr. Powell is no stranger to us as he was previously in the Federation just this past April when he facilitated two training courses: one being an executive leaders course for law enforcement and National Security personnel and the other a community policing training for police officers from the ranks of constable to sergeant. He imparted invaluable expertise, knowledge, and skills, and his leadership and guidance were well received.”



Additionally, the Commissioner of Police said that the Force intends to utilize Section 10 of the Island Constables Act which permits the Police Force to temporarily enlists former law enforcement personnel to assist in peacekeeping endeavours in extreme circumstances or emergencies.



“These persons will be enlisted to serve in the Police Force for a period of 90 days in the first instance. At the end of this period, the national situation will be assessed, and the High Command will determine if an extension of the time is needed,” Commissioner Sutton explained.



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has also upgraded its information reward system. Effective June 06, 2023, any person or persons who provide the police with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of criminals are eligible to receive a monetary reward of up to EC$25,000.

(SKNIS)