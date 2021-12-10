Police taking proactive approach to ensure security during holidays says ACP for operations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 10, 2021 (RSCNPF): A number of measures have already been implemented by the Police to help improve the experience of the public during the holidays.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams, oversees the Operations Directorate of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. ACP Adams stated that safety and security contributed significantly to the way in which people conducted business.

“As we approach the Christmas and carnival season, the period which we all know as the busiest period in our Federation, a time when we see most of our families and visitors coming to our shores, it is imperative that we, as an organisation, rise to the occasion to ensure that our residents and visitors remain safe as they go about enjoying their time of relaxation or just doing business,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Adams said.

As part of the operations strategy, there will continue to be a strong Police presence in the business district and at several areas outside the city centre where shoppers will be moving about. The Police also have a mandate to see that people continue to adhere to the health protocols that are still in place.

“Our proactive approach was evident on Black Friday as our men and women were out in their numbers ensuring safety, reassuring the public, controlling and managing the traffic, enforcing the COVID regulations and, most of all, engaging in community policing activities. Our foot and mobile patrols were also carried out in various communities to ensure that safety was number one. Our mobile command units were also on display, giving that type of support to our troops who were on the ground. We intend to continue our proactive approach as it has contributed significantly to the reduction in crime in comparison to other years.”