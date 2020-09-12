Police to soon enforce wearing of masks

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The warnings have been coming, but now the police hierarchy is promising that they will soon take more decisive actions to enforce the COVID-19 regulations for the wearing of masks.



These measures are outlined in the Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules and Orders No. 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations.

This means that they are not just advice from health officials, but they are the laws of the land.

The new warnings come as St. Kitts & Nevis prepare for what authorities are calling a phased re-opening of their borders in October, 2020.

The head of the COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel has also added his voice to residents, trying to encourage them to abide by the requirements, not only to avoid the legal consequences, but for their own health benefits and protection from the virus.

The authorities have made it clear that they will be stepping up enforcement for the wearing of face masks while in public.

This admonition has come from the officer who has been leading the work of the police on the task force, Superintendent Cromwell Henry.

He said that some residents have been refusing to wear their masks and only doing so when coming into contact with or seeing police officers in their midst.

However, the level of tolerance seems to be running thin, as authorities warn that the time for action is now.



Task force Chairman, Samuel, said “We started with education, advising you to wear your mask, and then we moved on to enforcement.”

He was determined that the police mean business now and by next week when they start to issue the $500 tickets for not wearing the masks, he said he hopes there would not be a public outcry.



The call is for everyone to practice proper hand hygiene, said Samuel, and to maintain social distancing and to wear face masks when in public areas, he added.