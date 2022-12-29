Police warning revelers to stay at home if can’t respect the law

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Thursday, 29th December, 2022, (MyVue News.com)- The J’ouvert Morning killing of a 21-year-old man in Basseterre, has given cause for police authorities and carnival officials in St. Kitts, to review the remaining activities planned for the annual celebration of the country’s major cultural festival.

It was back on Monday, 26th January, when Javel Alford of St. Paul’s met his untimely death when he was fatally wounded during the street jam on Fort Street, at the height of the J’ouvert jam session.

Police have revealed that the incident occurred sometime around 10 a.m. and Alford sustained what appeared to be a stab wound and was rushed to the J.N.F. General Hospital by Officers using a Police vehicle.

He was being treated for his injury but succumbed sometime later. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. One person has since been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Now, in an effort to prevent similar incidents, security measures will be strengthened, following discussions with top officials of the National Carnival Committee and the Police High Command.

The High Command of the Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, (SKNDF), met with the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on December 28, 2022.

The main topic discussed was the safety and security of revellers during the remaining events listed for Sugar Mas 51. All parties registered their commitment to ensuring that Carnival 2022-2023 concludes on a high note.

“We are hereby officially warning individuals who have difficulty participating in Carnival events within the confines of the law to stay at home. The Security Forces will be out in their numbers to remove elements of disruption to the peace from the activities, ” said a police statement on Thursday.

Officers and Soldiers work tirelessly throughout every carnival season, putting themselves out there to spare no effort to ensure law and order prevails, added the statement.

They also cautioned that acts of violence against members of the security forces will not be condoned and any acts of violence towards any individual, especially Police Officers and Soldiers, will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

“We use this opportunity to also send a stern warning to persons plotting to retaliate as a result of any incident that occurred previously,” said police.

Major carnival events to be staged in the coming days include the Parade of Troupes and Bands on 2nd January, and the Last Lap, the following day. Both days will attract thousands on the street, similar to the J’ouvert activities.



